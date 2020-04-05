Trucks crushes two to death in Oyo

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan

Tragedy struck on Sunday when two people were feared killed while two others reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries in a road mishap at Ogbomoso , Oyo state.

Articulate trucks reportedly rammed into a motorcyclist and a pedestrian, killing two persons on the spot .

It was gathered that the mishap occured in the early hours of Sunday at Odo Oru, along Ogbomoso-Igbeti Road.

The trailer driver allegedly rammed into the motorcyclist while driving against traffic to avoid the bad portion of the road.

An eye witness, who spoke anonymously, said the motorcyclist died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

He added that the two affected persons were rushed to the hospital in critical conditions.

It was learnt that a trailer, which was approaching the spot of the accident reportedly killed a passerby while trying to avoid the angry mob in the area.

Security operatives and officials of the Oyo State Fire Service and men of the Federal Road Safety Corps were said to have moved to the scene of the accident to prevent breakdown of law and order.

Efforts to get reactions from the FRSC in the state proved abortive as officials of the Corps failed to respond to messages.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview on Sunday, said two people were crushed to death at different times in the area.

Fadeyi said the police had commenced investigation into the matter, adding that the corpses had been deposited at the morgue at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Hospital in Ogbomoso.

The PPRO, who hinted that orthopsy would be conducted on the bodies, said, “Yes, there was an accident at Ogbomoso axis this morning. There was a trailer driving down while an okada rider was riding towards the junction. There was an accident and the okadaman was crushed. A mob had started gathering and they were angry about the death of the okada rider. Another trailer was approaching the junction.

“When he saw the scene, he tried to drive back in order not to drive into the angry mob. In the process, he crushed another pedestrian. Maybe the attention of the pedestrian had been distracted and he was not aware that the vehicle was coming back. Investigation has commenced into the major and remote causes.”