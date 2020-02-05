Tiwa Savage Celebrates 40th Birthday In The Marlian Way

Award-winning singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage is a year older and she has decided to celebrate in a special way.
Tiwa Savage’s story simply tells you one thing – its never too old to achieve your dreams. She started in the Nigerian music industry at an older age but it didn’t stop her from giving the youngins a run for their money with her determination and hard work making her one of the greatest artistes the continent has ever seen.
Today, the “49-9” singer is celebrating her 40th birthday and she took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself taken in the busy city of California looking like she’s reflecting past experiences, successes, and failures. She captioned the photo “49-9” which means 49-9=40 which inspired by Naira Marley’s hit track “Mafo” “44-4, mo fo ti”
It’s really hard to believe she’s 40. Happy Birthday, Tiwa!
See her photo below:
