Super Eagles Ace Happy To After Revealing His Multi Million Naira New House

Super Eagles ace Daniel Akpeyi is a happy man after unveiling his multi-million Naira new house.

The 33-year-old Nigeria international has he managed to endear himself to Kaizer Chiefs fans with his convincing displays between the sticks on the field where he becomes Amakhosi number one ahead of South African national team keeper Itumeleng Khune.

The year 2020 is only four months in, but it is turning out to be quite the year for the Akpeyi one as he took his Instagram to reacts for his new multi-million Naira house with a caption “one of the blessings of the year.”

The picture shows a lovely upmarket three-storey suburban house, which the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper could be calling home in the near future.

Akpeyi has been linked with a big-money move to unnamed Belgium this coming summer after keeping nine clean sheets in 19 appearances for Amakhosi despite under contract with until June 2022.

