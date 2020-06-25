South African Singer, Sho Madjozi Accuses Burna Boy Of Bullying Her Over Collab With Stormzy & Ed Sheeran

South African award-winning singer, Sho Madjozi has accused Burna Boy of bullying her over his collaboration with UK rapper, Stormzy, and Ed Sheeran.

UK Rapper Stormzy released “Own It” which features Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy last year and it was a hit worldwide. Apparently a remix of the song was released and it featured Sho Madjozi but not so many people knew about this. However, Madjozi who was nominated in the same category as Burna Boy for the forthcoming 2020 BET awards believes that the self-acclaimed African Giant is trying to sabotage her because of it.

Taking to her Twitter page, the singer stated that her version of the song was taken down immediately after the BET Nominations came out. Sho Madjozi happens to be the only female artiste that was nominated for Best International Act and interestingly, Burna Boy and Stormzy are also in the category. She added that she could be wrong but as Burna Boy may have had his reasons but the track disappearing came at a very wrong time.

