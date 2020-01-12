It’s was a great event last night as Soundcity MVP Awards festival was held at the prestigious Eko Hotel…

Great performances from top Nigerian acts. Yesterday won’t be forgotten in a rush as many things went down including that of DJ Neptune playing “Dumebi“, a song belonging to Rema when Fireboy when the “Listeners Choice” Award

They have rain enough insults on him already on Twitter, so, no need for you guys to swear for him again

REMA Wins “Best New Artist” Over Fireboy

One Award category that has raised many eyebrows is the “Best New Artist” that Rema won

People are of the opinion that Fireboy has more edge than him at the moment and deserves to be the winner ahead of the Mavin wonder kid.

Guys

Do You Think Rema Deserves It Better Than Fireboy?

Let’s hear from you all as regards this.

Drop your comment

The post Soundcity MVP Awards!! REMA Wins “Best New Artist” Over Fireboy – Do You Think He Deserves It? appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...