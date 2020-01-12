Soundcity MVP Awards!! REMA Wins “Best New Artist” Over Fireboy – Do You Think He Deserves It?

It’s was a great event last night as Soundcity MVP Awards festival was held at the prestigious Eko Hotel…
Great performances from top Nigerian acts. Yesterday won’t be forgotten in a rush as many things went down including that of DJ Neptune playing “Dumebi“, a song belonging to Rema when Fireboy when the “Listeners Choice” Award
They have rain enough insults on him already on Twitter, so, no need for you guys to swear for him again
REMA Wins “Best New Artist” Over Fireboy
One Award category that has raised many eyebrows is the “Best New Artist” that Rema won
People are of the opinion that Fireboy has more edge than him at the moment and deserves to be the winner ahead of the Mavin wonder kid.
Guys
Do You Think Rema Deserves It Better Than Fireboy?
Let’s hear from you all as regards this.
Drop your comment
