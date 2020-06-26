Categories
News

Sidechic Calls Married Woman On Phone, Promises To Finish Her Husband In Bed

A Nigerian woman, Gift Pretty from Warri has been called out by Journalist, Sapele Oghenek after she threatened a married woman’s home.

Pretty had made a video threatening the woman over her husband. She also called the woman on phone and promised to ‘deal’ with her husband in bed.

.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The girl who felt no shame that she is breaking another woman’s home and heart continued to mock the married woman during the call, daring her to do her worst.

Buy Android phones online at Jumia. Discover the latest collection of smartphones with Android OS at the best prices in Nigeria. Cash on delivery!

After being called out, she played a fast one by changing her profile photo.

Trending Now!  U.S. Senate Backs Bill To Punish China Over Hong Kong

Leave a Reply

Discover Express products online at Jumia Nigeria. Explore a great selection of genuine Express at the best price in Nigeria ✓ Price in Naira ✓ 

Products with Jumia Express logo are items stocked and warehouse by Jumia, it ensures fast shipment and quick delivery. CLICK HERE TO SHOP!