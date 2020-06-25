Nigerian singer, Rudeboy has reacted to the details of how popular socialite, Hushpuppi was arrested.

Earlier today, The Dubai police released a video of how Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi was arrested. In the detailed video, it was revealed that the reason for his arrest was because he had successfully scammed over 1.9 million people alongside his gang the sum of N168 billion naira. Hushpuppi became suspicious because of his social media posts and luxurious lifestyle thus his arrest.

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Nigerian celebrities have reacted to the news and Rudeboy seems to have a lot to say. Taking to his Instagram page, he stated that it is social media that would kill this generation of Nigerian youths. He wrote: “abeg una hear de amount of money? oh oh oh social media go kee this generation.”

The post Rudeboy Reacts To Hushpuppi’s Arrest Over N168 Billion Fraud, Expresses Fears For Nigerian Youths appeared first on tooXclusive.