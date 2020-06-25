Reychals – “Efinify This Efinifinify That”

Music act Reychals new single “Efinify This Efinifinify That” which is a certified smash hit was produced by Don Saulo.

Peter Ekenedilichukwu Chukwuobasi also known as Reychals, is a Nigeria singer, rapper and songwriter. He was Born in Yaba Lagos, Nigeria But lives currently in Midland Texas. He is the CEO and Owner Of Reychals Records.

‘Efinify This Efinifinify That Lyrics‘

Yeah, uh

Reychals nigga

Uh, yeah

Living life to the fullest

yeah uh yeah

Uh uh uh uh uhuh!

1999 mama put to birth

It was a black little bad boy

started life when I came off her belle

It was funny how I started watching telle (woo)

Grew up on my own now a nigga an adult (yeah)

Gat my girl pregnant

At the age of 17

Now I got myself a fucking baby momma

Each time I go see her

She’s mad at me

Running her mouth

every gahdamn day

Efinify this efinifynify that

That’s just how she be running her mouth

Efinify this efinifinify that

Damn There she go again

Efinify this efinifynify that

That’s just how she be running her mouth

Efinify this efinifinify that uh

money became necessary

I made a couple milli

Niggas called me legendary

My lil boy happy

And thugging in her belle

When she conceive

I’m gon throw a party

Call all my friends

And get the party started

12:00 midnight a nigga got drunk

Fucked around and drove to the club

Took my girl in

And I got real drunk

Couldn’t drive home

So she drove me back home

never put a condom on

I’m fucking her raw

That’s how she like it

So I hit it from the back

Made her my queen

And never fucked a bitch

Kept it real with her

And she kept it real with me

She’s always loyal

And never lied to me

Showed her some love

And she showed me much more

My queen pregnant

And she’s mad again

Running her mouth

Every gahdamn day

Efinify this efinifynify that

That’s just how she be running her mouth

Efinify this efinifinify that

Damn There she go again

Efinify this efinifynify that

That’s just how she be running her mouth

Efinify this efinifinify that uh

