Reychals – “Efinify This Efinifinify That”

Music act Reychals new single “Efinify This Efinifinify That” which is a certified smash hit was produced by Don Saulo.
Peter Ekenedilichukwu Chukwuobasi also known as Reychals, is a Nigeria singer, rapper and songwriter. He was Born in Yaba Lagos, Nigeria But lives currently in Midland Texas. He is the CEO and Owner Of Reychals Records.
Listen to his new hip-pop record below
‘Efinify This Efinifinify That Lyrics‘
Yeah, uh
Reychals nigga
Uh, yeah
Living life to the fullest
yeah uh yeah
Uh uh uh uh uhuh!
1999 mama put to birth
It was a black little bad boy
started life when I came off her belle
It was funny how I started watching telle (woo)
Grew up on my own now a nigga an adult (yeah)
Gat my girl pregnant
At the age of 17
Now I got myself a fucking baby momma
Each time I go see her
She’s mad at me
Running her mouth
every gahdamn day
Efinify this efinifynify that
That’s just how she be running her mouth
Efinify this efinifinify that
Damn There she go again
Efinify this efinifynify that
That’s just how she be running her mouth
Efinify this efinifinify that uh
money became necessary
I made a couple milli
Niggas called me legendary
My lil boy happy
And thugging in her belle
When she conceive
I’m gon throw a party
Call all my friends
And get the party started
12:00 midnight a nigga got drunk
Fucked around and drove to the club
Took my girl in
And I got real drunk
Couldn’t drive home
So she drove me back home
never put a condom on
I’m fucking her raw
That’s how she like it
So I hit it from the back
Made her my queen
And never fucked a bitch
Kept it real with her
And she kept it real with me
She’s always loyal
And never lied to me
Showed her some love
And she showed me much more
My queen pregnant
And she’s mad again
Running her mouth
Every gahdamn day
Efinify this efinifynify that
That’s just how she be running her mouth
Efinify this efinifinify that
Damn There she go again
Efinify this efinifynify that
That’s just how she be running her mouth
Efinify this efinifinify that uh
