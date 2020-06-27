Categories
RESHAPE-ME OPENS IN UYO JULY 1

Are you in Uyo and its environs? Do your body goals include looking good on the outside, feeling good inside, and focusing on what is intrinsically realistic while attaining your desired self-image? Here’s good news for you!

reshape me nigeria uyo

Then you are the perfect guest expected to grace the opening of Nigeria’s most-sought-after body-goals brand, Reshape-Me.

.

Reshape-Me has been the ideal choice for life and beauty enhancers like Waist and Arm Trainers, Post Pregnancy Snapback, Flat Tummy/Weight loss, Microblading, Teeth Whitening, and Bum Enlargement.

As one of the most trusted online brands with over 56.1k followers on Instagram, Reshape-Me’s reputation goes with each product, made perfect from beginning to end.

reshape-me nigeria

So you are specially invited to attend the official launch of Reshape-Me’s offline store on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at No. 77 Uruan Street, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

It will be a moment to remember, and you will have the opportunity to feel the quality of their products! Click https://facebook.com/events/s/reshape-me-offline-store-openi/353054549016434/?ti=cl to register and confirm your attendance!
DM @reshapeme_nig on Instagram or call 08177772809 to learn more!

See you there!

