PHOTOS: Doctors Protest, Condemn Assault On Female Colleague In Abuja

Members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) protest in Abuja on January 16, 2020. Photo: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

Members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Abuja have protested the harassment of one of their members by a patient’s relative.

The protesters took to the streets of the nation’s capital on Thursday one week after a female doctor was assaulted at the Maitama District Hospital.

The doctor was reportedly stripped naked by one of the relatives of a patient following the death of their mother from a chronic medical condition.

The protesters marched in numbers to the Federal Capital Development Authority to express their grievance over the incident.

Some of them carried different placards with various inscriptions, while others called for justice and more secured working environment for members of the association.

The NMA Chairman (FCT chapter), Ekpe Phillips, condemned the incident during an interview with reporters in the nation’s capital.

He said, “There should be an undertaking by patients that their relatives will not show any act of violence to any doctor or healthcare worker, as doctors are scared to come to work due to the violent act of some patients.”

Phillips, therefore, called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, to deploy appropriate security measures to protect the lives of residents, especially health workers.

See photos below:

