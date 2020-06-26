PDP, Atiku React To Death Of Oyo Ex-Governor, Abiola Ajimobi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Oyo State government and family of Abiola Ajimobi following the sad death of the former governor.

PDP added that the death of Ajimobi is a huge loss to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP described Ajimobi’s death as a “national tragedy and a huge loss not only to the APC and his state, Oyo but also to the entire nation.”

The statement reads: “Indeed, our party is still in shock and deeply saddened over the news of the death of Senator Ajimobi, especially at this time, when our nation needed his wealth of experience and statesmanship the most.

“Senator Ajimobi was an exceptionally brilliant administrator, outstanding legislator and a man of peace, who made immense contributions and sacrifices towards the unity as well as political stability and development of our dear nation, Nigeria.

“Senator Ajimobi was an excellent administrator and broad-minded Nigerian, who put the good of the nation ahead of other considerations in his political life.

“Our party sincerely commiserates with the Ajimobi family, particularly his widow, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, President Muhammadu Buhari, the national leadership of the @OfficialAPCNg, the government and people of Oyo state.”

In the same vein, a former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has extended his condolences to Ajimobi’s family and the Oyo State government over the death of the ex-governor.

In a tweet, he wrote: “On behalf of my family, I condole with the family of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi over the passing away of its patriarch.

“My condolences also to the government and people of Oyo State. May the Almighty Allah accept his soul and help the bereaved heal from this loss.”

Ajimobi died on Thursday at the age of 70 due to reported COVID-19 complications.

