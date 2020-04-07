Oyo records two new cases of COVID-19

By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo state on Tuesday recorded two additional cases of novel coronavirus.

The disclosure was made Tuesday evening by the State Chairman of COVID-19 Task Force who is also the State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

According to the Governor, one of the new cases is a 28-year-old woman who returned to the country from United Arab Emirate on March 22 while the second case is a 42-year-old man who is a contact of an earlier confirmed COVID-19 case.

He added that the isolation process has been initiated, while the contact tracing and collection of samples have commenced.

The situation brings to eleven the number of confirmed cases in the state out of which two have been discharged and nine others active.

“Please, keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, regularly. Also, continue to maintain social distancing.”

