Nollywood Actress Mourns After Losing Mom

Nollywood actress, Uchenna Nnanna-Maduka has lost her mum, Ezinne Romana Nnanna.

She revealed the tragic news on her social media page. She said her mother died in the early hours of yesterday, June 25th.

“Lost for words. My dearest Mother Iyom Jesus, Lolo Ezinne Romana Nnanna ( AKA Daylight) has taken a bow at the early hours of this morning the 25/06/2020. May her sweet, gentle, loving soul rest in the bossom of our LORD AMEN. ” She wrote.

