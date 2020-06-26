Nigeria Records Five New COVID-19 Deaths, Total Infections Exceed 23,000

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Nigeria has recorded five new COVID-19 deaths with the total number of infections rising to 23,298.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this via Twitter on Friday night.

The agency confirmed the new cases in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos still remains the epicentre of the virus with 259, while the FCT recorded 20 cases.

Statistics from the health agency shows that Oyo is trailing behind Lagos with 76 cases, Katsina with 69 cases and Delta having 66.

Other states with new cases include Rivers (46), Ogun (23) with Edo and Osun each recording 22 cases.

21 cases were recorded in Ebonyi, 16 in Kaduna while 10 cases were recorded in Ondo.

Meanwhile, states with the fewer figures include Imo and Abia each having 9 cases, Gombe (5), Plateau and Bauchi each having 4 cases, Ekiti (2) and Anambra (1).

With these latest figures, the total number of discharged persons stands at 8,253 with 554 deaths so far.

