Finally Naira Marley releases the new tune Marlians has been waiting on “As E Dey Go”. As produced by Rexxie this another Marlian street Anthem!

“As E Dey Go” is the latest jam from Naira Marley our Presido (President) to strengthen our Confidence on the Street. Released by Marlian Music this a sure Anthem that would give y’all more street credibility.

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Naira Marley shows no sign of relenting as he hits us with another infectious street tune with his recent single ‘AYE‘ still buzzing, topping charts and on popular demand. On the track AYE, we got to see another side of the singer as he spook the bitter truth that humans don’t like to hear. It makes you want to have a rethink about life and change somethings about yourself. Still talking deep about life with reference to his popular slang, ‘Inside Life’ and ‘Mafo’ Naira comes with ‘As E Dey Go’.

On this track NM (Naira) talks about having your hood on a lockdown, standing firm, Gallant and been in charge of activities. This still based on Mafo, he further shares that no one can come from outside and overthrown him in his Area, Hood, Street and community.

Quotable Lyrics

La dugbo mi, tin ti yo

Tin ti jeun, tin ti payin

O wa lon wu ge, o wa lon gbe ge

Stop shey be, Ko ma lo shele

For my Area, Shey ni Nigeria

Ni bo, It can never ever

For this Lagos, Shey ni le’ko yi

Ni bo, It can never ever…

Marley Naira sure knows how to get his fans through music by serving catchy and relatable street lyrics that would get everyone singing along and loving his song in no time. This track also comes with a dance step tagged WugeDance, Anticipate!!!

Listen and Enjoy the new anthem below

The post Naira Marley – “As E Dey Go” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

