Finally Naira Marley releases the new tune Marlians has been waiting on “As E Dey Go”. As produced by Rexxie this another Marlian street Anthem!
“As E Dey Go” is the latest jam from Naira Marley our Presido (President) to strengthen our Confidence on the Street. Released by Marlian Music this a sure Anthem that would give y’all more street credibility.
Naira Marley shows no sign of relenting as he hits us with another infectious street tune with his recent single ‘AYE‘ still buzzing, topping charts and on popular demand. On the track AYE, we got to see another side of the singer as he spook the bitter truth that humans don’t like to hear. It makes you want to have a rethink about life and change somethings about yourself. Still talking deep about life with reference to his popular slang, ‘Inside Life’ and ‘Mafo’ Naira comes with ‘As E Dey Go’.
Buy Android phones online at Jumia. Discover the latest collection of smartphones with Android OS at the best prices in Nigeria. Cash on delivery!
On this track NM (Naira) talks about having your hood on a lockdown, standing firm, Gallant and been in charge of activities. This still based on Mafo, he further shares that no one can come from outside and overthrown him in his Area, Hood, Street and community.
Quotable Lyrics
La dugbo mi, tin ti yo
Tin ti jeun, tin ti payin
O wa lon wu ge, o wa lon gbe ge
Stop shey be, Ko ma lo shele
For my Area, Shey ni Nigeria
Ni bo, It can never ever
For this Lagos, Shey ni le’ko yi
Ni bo, It can never ever…
Marley Naira sure knows how to get his fans through music by serving catchy and relatable street lyrics that would get everyone singing along and loving his song in no time. This track also comes with a dance step tagged WugeDance, Anticipate!!!
Listen and Enjoy the new anthem below
The post Naira Marley – “As E Dey Go” appeared first on tooXclusive.