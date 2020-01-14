Mbaka’s Prophecy On Ihedioha Confirmed: Hope Uzodinma Becomes Imo Governor

The Supreme court has sacked the Governor of Imo State Emeka Ihedioha and has declared Senator Hope Uzodinma validly elected Governor of Imo state.

Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka has insisted that his prophecy against Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state must come to pass.

The sack of Ihedioha today has confirmed the Prophecy of Mbaka.

Details of Supreme Court Judgement

The appellant Senator Uzodinma contended that he scored the highest number of votes in the election, but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returned Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of the State

The apex court declared that the votes due to Senator Uzodinma was unlawfully excluded from the 318 polling units and be added to his votes.

