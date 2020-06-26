Lampard Reacts To Christian Pulisic’s Goal Against Manchester City

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has reacted to Christian Pulisic’s goal in the 2-1 win against Manchester City at the Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening.

The former Borussia Dortmund star had a great game against the dethroned Premier League Champions, he scored the first goal against the Cityzens before Kelvin Bruyne scored the equalizer for the away team, but Wilian ensured that Chelsea claimed the three points with his goal from the spot-kick.

And Lampard is pleased with how the youngster is improving.

He told the club’s website: “Christian came in last summer, and he didn’t really get a break.

“When he got in the team he was doing really well and then he got a really tough injury.

“I wanted to protect him a bit against Villa and see if he could make an impact. He did that.

“I always planned to start him against City because I know what he can bring in these sorts of games.

“He brought it and did really well.

“He’s a young player, he’s got so much talent, and he needs to keep working. He can get better and better.”

Pulisic scored against Aston Villa in their previous match after the American game from bench to score the equalizer.

Chelsea will take a trip to King Power Stadium to play Leicester City on Sunday in the FA Cup.

