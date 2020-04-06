Lagosians Take Over Gbagada Expressway For Fitness Exercise (Photos)

Lagosians on Monday morning took over the Gbagada expressway for fitness exercise in violation of the social distancing order by the government.

The Federal Government had on March 30 imposed a 14-day lockdown on Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Concerned residents raised alarm over the fitness enthusiasts on Twitter, calling on the government to take action.

Source:- Global Times

