Lagos rolls out survey on COVID-19

THE Lagos Resilience Office (LASRO) has rolled out a google survey to collate relevant feedbacks from members of the public regarding the raging coronavirus (COVID-19) and the impact of all the steps the government has so far taken, in the fight against the dreaded pandemic.

In a telephone chat with our correspondent at the weekend, the State’s Chief Resilience Officer Arc Gbolahan Oki said the survey which was coordinated by the Deputy Chief Resilience Officer Dr Mrs Fola Dania is part of efforts to ensure that the state appropriately communicates with members of the public, as well as to pave the way for a feedback from the people regarding perceived gray areas that must be addressed by the government in its efforts to rid the state of the virus.

The Chief Resilience Officer said the survey which is very easy to fill and which could be completed within three to five minutes can be downloaded on tweeter handle from any android or smart phone, tablet or any other device on:

Oki who urged everyone to fill the google survey said it offers a very good feedback mechanism and an opportunity for everyone to add his/her voice to the conversations regarding government’s response to the coronavirus and assess the preparedness of all to join hands to wrestle down the pandemic.

