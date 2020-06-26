Kaduna Identifies Measures For Curbing Drug Abuse

The Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse, Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA) has identified measures for curbing the high prevalence of drug abuse in the country.

Dr Joseph Maigari, Director-General, KADBUSA made the disclosure to journalists at an event to mark this year’s International Day Against Drugs and Substance Abuse in Kaduna on Friday.

The theme of this year’s International Day Against Drugs and Substance Abuse was “Better Knowledge for Better Care”.

He said criminal justice and security establishments should prosecute suppliers of illicit drugs while medical care and social services should address the demand side of the problem.

“KADBUSA has intensified information, education and communication as key to enlighten Kaduna residents on the dangers of drug abuse.

“We have done this through radio programmes and jingles as well as billboards installation in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan, with relevant messages.

“The agency has also been doing for community engagement and paying advocacy visits to communities and creating awareness on dangers of drug abuse through traditional and new media.

“We are also constructing four drug rehabilitation centres in Kaduna State,’’ he said.

The director-general said that the bureau was established by the government to provide solutions to the social, security and health challenges associated with drug abuse.

Maigari said that KADBUSA and NDLEA had operated under a Taskforce on Drugs and Substance Abuse led by the governor’s wife to reduce the demand and supply of hard drugs in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the United Nations has set aside June 26 every year to commemorate the International Day Against Drugs and Substance Abuse.

Source:- NAN

