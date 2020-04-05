Inter ‘Resigned To Losing Lautaro’ After Striker Turned Down New Contract

Inter Milan ‘are resigned to losing Lautaro Martinez’ this summer after they offered the Argentine striker a new contract worth a fraction of what he could earn elsewhere.

His rejection of the new deal paves the way for a likely transfer to Barcelona once the transfer window opens.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Inter’s latest contract offer is worth £3.5million net per season, significantly less than what Barcelona are offering.

Sport claim that Premier League clubs Manchester City and Chelsea are willing to pay him in excess of £8.8m net per season but Martinez’s preference is the Nou Camp.

Barcelona now want Martinez to make clear that his preference is to join them so the deal can be concluded.

Martinez, who has scored 16 goals for Inter this season, has a release clause in his contract of £97m.

Sport say there remains goodwill between Martinez and Inter but it’s clear the Italian club are unwilling and indeed unable to pay the sums the 22-year-old is being offered elsewhere.

It is also understood Martinez has his heart set on playing alongside his compatriot Lionel Messi at Barcelona, who are also reportedly working on a summer deal to bring Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain.

Martinez’s agent, Alberto Yaque, has made clear to Inter that while the player is grateful the club gave him the opportunity to come to Europe, they are unwilling to lose money when better deals are on the table.