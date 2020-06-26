Inter Milan Director Opens Up On Victor Moses’ Future

Irked by the possibility of losing Victor Moses at the end of the season, Inter managing director, Giuseppe Marotta has urged world soccer governing body FIFA to once again look into its transfer policy which prevents on loaned player from exercising their right to extend their loan deals.Tuttomecartowebb reported on Thursday that the Inter chieftain who expressed his frustration over their failed bid to retain their Nigerian import questioned FIFA decision to release loaned players to their clubs despite failure to complete their loan deal due to global lockdown.

“We strongly wanted, like other Federations, to complete this season. We know there are contradictions, accidents, situations and laws that which happened this year which should give room for the regulation of some transfer rules for players on loan.“I refer to loans in or out, they have unequal intent from one club to another. We have two players like them from Chelsea and Manchester United and we are faced with real negotiations.“This must be regulated, the players must have the right to end all competitions, whether they are championships or cup competition. I hope FIFA can regulate this major autonomy in players’ transfer, said he during the interview with DAZN.

Meanwhile, the future of former Nigerian International, at Inter is under threat following the directive from his parent club, Chelsea FC that the player should return home at the end of the Serie A season that will end next month.Although Moses made it clear his intention to remain at Inter longer than his loan spell ending next month, his ambition to win laurels with coach Antonio Conte and the fans at San Siro stadium appears dimmed now with the directive from Stamford Bridge.

