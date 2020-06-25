“I Will Forgive My Husband If He Cheats On Me”- Mizwanneka Nkumah

A popular Nigerian Entrepreneur, Nwanneka Nkumah popularly known as Mizwanneka, has said she will forgive her husband if he cheats on her.

Taking to her Instagram page, the popular Hair Vendor said she will forgive her husband if he cheats on her, and that she can’t be friends with someone who will tell her not to forgive him.

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

According to Mizwanneka, cheating is a minor issue in a relationship that can be eventually resolved when couples sit and talk about it.

She doubled-down on her statement by slamming people who were against her opinion about forgive a cheating partner, telling them that they should do what works for them and leave her alone.

Nne I don’t understand social media people is…Biko see the question , see my answer , look at this ones reply…I intentionally covered ur handle , so u won’t trend.. Yes I’m a mother and I have 3 kids and I’m teaching them something they didn’t teach you

I’m entitled to my opinion na Biko nu . If your husband or partner cheats and u don’t want to forgive him , that’s completely fine and your decision … but me wanneka will forgive my husband if he cheats . Why do u want me not to forgive like you ? Is it the same mother that raised us … do we have the same mission in life . I don’t want my husband to cheat but it doesn’t now mean that cheating will make me say I’m not marrying again ,there has to be more to the cheating . So I’m wondering how what I teach my children came into play here ,considering how shallow ur mind is … na wa o … I repeat , yes I’ll forgive . Case closed . Emily can decide to forgive her own or not ..