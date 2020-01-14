Here’s How Nigerians Waged War On Kenyans On Twitter In Reaction To Khaligraph Jones’ Diss Track

Nigerians and Kenyans have started another war on Twitter after Khaligraph Jones dissed Blaqbonez with a track.

The Khaligraph Jones diss set the internet ablaze and had both Nigerians and Kenyans dragging each other. The reactions so far have been epic with fans relating their different opinions about the track. Many have wondered how Blaqbonez’s career would survive if he is unable to make a strong comeback while many have commended the Kenyan rapper for an amazing diss track.

Here are the most epic reactions so far:

When I saw Khaligraph Jones on the trend list I thought a new man named Jones introduced a new chart just like the Bar graph and line graph. Later found out it was an upcoming Kenyan artiste who wants to use Blaq bones to shine. He should utilize this opportunity cuz it’s rare. — Richard Omo Ibo (@MeetTheRichard) January 14, 2020

Khaligraph Jones making Nigeria look weak AF. Respect the OG, Khali is the best rapper in Africa. Even Lil Wayne wish to have a collabo with him. pic.twitter.com/ITAXiE5MH2 — Joseph Omondi (@omondii_) January 14, 2020

Khaligraph Jones:“ I can see it in your eyes you Tekashi wanna be, lilpump pussy gang you a clown ? last time you trended you was in Abuja flashing titties” Blaq Bonez: pic.twitter.com/tRRcLPbw2U — B.I.B 013?? (@bruno_carltons) January 14, 2020

Yes I might be a Nigerian but @KHALIGRAPH is the real OG and the best rapper in Africa. Welcome to Igbo land papa Jones https://t.co/tCvHYvh8BF — Mariachi ?? (@ItsOliverDada) January 14, 2020

@KHALIGRAPH look what you made Blaq look like oooh The OG shall be respected #KhaligraphJones pic.twitter.com/iNPTDUuBWO — Allan_wanjie (@_allanwanjie) January 14, 2020

What The OG Khaligraph Jones did to Blaq Bonez. Best Rapper in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/EeiqyeVMUA — Mjengo Specialist (@JoeKisii) January 14, 2020

All these Fine Art students seff, which one is Khaligraph Jones again? pic.twitter.com/mSerQizg9p — Ebuka Means Great (@EbukaMeansGreat) January 14, 2020

#KhaligraphJones fired missiles and all were on Target ?….

World war 3 no go hot reach this one ?!!!!

Nigga spit barz …no cap????? I don’t see blaqbonez coming back at this EXCEPT HE’S READY TO GIVE M.I SONG WRITING CREDIT ??? pic.twitter.com/tsouPHZIOG — Chigbo•|• (@MagcRudeboy) January 14, 2020

The post Here’s How Nigerians Waged War On Kenyans On Twitter In Reaction To Khaligraph Jones’ Diss Track appeared first on tooXclusive.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...