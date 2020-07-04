Goodmus Education Center: Quality but affordable Education in Turkey

Categories
Goodmus Learning Center is here with good news for undergraduates, Masters, and Ph.D. students who wish to explore opportunities of having overseas education.

If you didn’t join @goodmus17 ‘s chat this morning on Instagram, you missed a lot! Here’s another opportunity to get first-hand information about acquiring QUALITY BUT AFFORDABLE EDUCATION IN TURKEY.

They are an ETS Prometric Certified SAT, TOEFL, GMAT, GRE, and IGCSE Center, passionate about helping prospective undergraduates, MSc, and Ph.D. students like you to secure admissions in public universities and colleges in Turkey.

You are on the verge of being one of the students or sponsors that will testify to the reality and credibility of Goodmus Learning Center‘s study-abroad services.

Do you know that one doesn’t need GMATHS, SAT, TOEFL, or IELTS to study in Turkey?

Do you know that you can study in Turkey by paying just 10% of your tuition fee and 90% paid as a scholarship? Too good to be true, right?

As a prospective student or parent, you can join this ZOOM meeting tomorrow, Sunday, July 5, 2020, by noon to discover how to acquire QUALITY BUT AFFORDABLE EDUCATION IN TURKEY and how easy things will be for you from start to finish with #GoodmusLearningCenter.

Would you like to speak to someone on the phone? Please call 07088660078, 07088889366, 08080808718, 08147901427.

Goodmus Learning Center‘s Uyo office is at (Carpa Education Building) No. 183 Ikot Ekpene Road, (Opposite Ikot Ebido Street), Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Don’t forget, Zoom meeting holds tomorrow, Sunday, July 5, 2020, by noon. ZOOM ID: 87692684889

