Ghana Residents Report Earthquake

Several people living in Ghana late Wednesday reported that their walls shook in what is widely believed to be an earthquake.

According to MyJoyOnline, a Ghanaian news website, parts of the Greater Accra, Central Region, and their surrounding areas experienced the tremors which took place at about 10:40 pm and occurred three times in the space of 10 minutes.

A Nigerian tech investor living in Ghana, Victor Asemota, said his “wall and glass table” vibrated. And the co-founder of Iroko TV, Jason Njoku, said he “felt it too.”

Just lying down then your TV on the wall and glass table starts vibrating. You think it was your imagination then you go downstairs and it happens twice. If not for Twitter and other people saying they experienced it, I would have thought there was strong weed in my Afang. pic.twitter.com/pl4ClZ8quZ — Osaretin Victor Asemota (@asemota) June 24, 2020

According to VolcanoDiscovery, a website dedicated to volcano photos and information, the Ghana earthquake had a magnitude of 4.0.

Light earthquakes are measured between 4 and 4.9 on the Richter scale and generally cause no damage.

Although the country is well removed from the major earthquake zones of the world, Ghana is prone to earthquake disaster, according to one academic paper published in 2003.

In 2018, the BBC reported an earth tremor in Accra.

