EMMA SOLUTION INKS MOVIE DEAL IN ASABA

News filtering in today from Asaba, Nigeria’s movie capital, indicates that popular actor, musician, and On-Air-Personality, Emmanuel Owuala a.k.a Emma Solution has inked a movie deal with Inner Strength Production. The deal will see him appear in movies produced by the company, numbering up to 15.

The talented actor who recently featured on ROK TV and Africa Magic on DSTV has appeared in several Nollywood movies.

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The signing of the papers was done in the presence of the CEO of Inner Strength Production, Mrs. Sedater Saviour Jimmy, and her Associate Kingsley Orji Anosike, National President Association of Nigeria Movie Directors (ANMD), and ace Nollywood Director, Moses Eskor.

Speaking after the signing, Emma Solution appreciated the company for finding him worthy and making his dream of acting in the mainstream come true.

He appreciated the Special Assistant to the Governor of Akwa Ibom on Entertainment, Mr. David Sergeant, for his encouragement, and everyone in the Akwa Ibom creative industry for their support towards his career.

He also poured encomiums on his family for their support in his chosen field on endeavor noting that they will always remain his motivating factor, adding that he expects to inspire more young talents in Nigeria to aspire for greatness in the entertainment industry.

Emma Solution is expected to be a regular face on the cinema screens as he begins his walk to stardom with this new signing.

#WetinhappenPR

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

