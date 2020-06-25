Download Music Mp3:- Lino Brown – Loko Loko (Local) Ft Twest

Boget Entertainment head, Lino Brown comes through with a banging new record dubbed “Local (Loko Loko)”.

Lino’s new entry “Loko Loko” had unique production preference from record producer Yung Flight.

The new single comes immediately after his previously heard extended play, “(Obimo)“.

@twesttboy , linobrownofficial

