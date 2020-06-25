Do You Know You Can Switch To 9jaflaver Dark Mode And Enjoy Accessing 9jaflaver Without Straining Your Eyes (Get In Here)

This is great development here on 9jaflaver.com in order to serve you much more better, we introduced the dark mode, a new mode on 9jaflaver.com you can easily switch to and access without straining your eyes

The dark mode was developed so as to help stop eyes strain as you access 9jaflaver.com without the lights from your phone screen disturbing your eyes

How to switch to 9jaflaver.com dark mode

First of all to enjoy this better, we’ll advice you use google chrome browser, native or uc web browser to best experience

At 9jaflaver.com header, you’ll see the dark and light switch, tap it and it’ll take you to dark mode, tap it again and it’ll take you to light mode

The good thing about our dark mode is that, it’ll remain on dark when you come back next time to access 9jaflaver.com

