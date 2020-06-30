Dan Orbih Resumes as Zonal Chairman of PDP south south

The newly appointed Caretaker Chairman of the Zonal Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, South South Zone, Chief Dan Orbih today resumed his office as the zonal chairman of the party at the zonal party headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He was accompanied by the Chairman of conference of State Chairmen in Nigeria and State Chairman of PDP Akwa Ibom State, Obong Paul Ekpo, state Chairmen from Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, in addition to Representatives from State Executive committees of Delta and Edo state.

The new Zonal Chairman, Chief Orbih said that his mission at the zonal party headquarters is to consolidate on the gains made by previous leadership of the party in the zone and to provide a launching pad for the party to take back power in the country. He urged all leaders in the zone to unite and drop all their differences, in the larger interest of the party.

Giving a goodwill message on behalf of State Chairmen of PDP in the Zone, Obong Paul Ekpo congratulated Chief Orbih on his appointment and expressed their confidence in his capacity to deliver. Obong Ekpo said that their confidence in Orbih is based on his vast experience having served as the State Chairman of the Party in Edo state for many years. He pledged the total support of state chairmen to the new zonal chairman.

In attendance were the Zonal secretary, youth leader, other Zonal officers, state secretary PDP Akwa Ibom Harrison Ekpo and his Rivers and Bayelsa counterparts.

