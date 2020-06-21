COVID19 Response: NCDC Director Visits Akwa Ibom

The Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, on Saturday led a delegation of World Health Organisation (WHO) Officials on a working visit to Akwa Ibom State during which they inspected facilities put in place by the state government to mitigate the Corona virus pandemic.

Dr. Ihekweazu expressed satisfaction at the world class facilities provided by the state administration for the fight against Covid -19 Pandemic.

Facilities inspected were Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), Uyo; Isolation Centre at Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo; Isolation Centre and Category 3 Virology And Clinical Laboratory at Methodist General Hospital, Ituk Mbang, Uruan LGA.

