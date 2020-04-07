COVID-19: Buhari approves employment of 774, 000 Nigerians

Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning,says the President, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians on special public works programme in the country to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahmed disclosed this at a press conference on fiscal stimulus measures in response to COVID-19 pandemic and oil prices fiscal shock, on Monday in Abuja.

She explained that 1, 000 people were expected to be recruited from each of the 774 local government areas in the country.

According to her, N60 billion for allowances and operational cost has been earmarked from the COVID-19 crisis intervention fund for the initiative.

She disclosed that President Buhari had previously approved a pilot special public works programme in eight states to be implemented by the National Directorate of Employment.

She added that Buhari had now approved that this programme be extended to all 36 States and the FCT from October to December 2020 and the selected timeframe was to ensure that it was implemented after the planting season.

Ahmed said, “With regards to the Special Public Works Program, Mr. President had previously approved a Pilot Special Public Works Programme in eight States to be implemented by the National Directorate of Employment from February 2020 to April 2020.

“Mr. President has now approved that this Programme be extended to all 36 States and the FCT from October 2020 to December 2020. The selected timeframe is to ensure that the Programme is implemented after the planting season is over, and it will result in the employment of about 774,000 Nigerians (that is, 1,000 people per Local Government).

