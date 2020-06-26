Chelsea Helped Liverpool To Break A 30-Year-Old Jinx

Chelsea 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday ensured Liverpool break a 30-year-old jinx as they win the league title.

Liverpool has gone 30 years without the Premier League title despite their achievement in the Champions League in the past years and most recently they have crowned the European Champions last season ion Madrid.

Liverpool was on the verge of winning the Premier League title before the football was off the menu due to coronavirus.

Upon the resumption of the league, the Reds played a goalless draw against city rivals Everton and the defeated Crystal Palace 4-0 and needed two points to be the Champions of England.

The feat was achieved with the likes of Alisson Becker has been assisted by a defensive genius in Virgil van Dijk and this partnership led to Liverpool conceding just 21 goals in 31 games.

Meanwhile, their attacking trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino has netted 17, 15 and eight goals, respectively.

Watford is the only team who defeated the Reds, Liverpool has a record of 21 Premier League win out of their 22 first games this season. the best start of any team in the competition’s history.

The Reds maintain 25-point difference from Manchester City before the break was the largest of all-time.

