Burna Boy Reacts As South African Singer, Sho Madjozi Calls Him Out For Bullying Her

Grammy nominee, Burna Boy has responded to South African singer, Sho Madjozi after she accused him of bullying her over her collaboration with UK music acts, Stormzy and Ed Sheeran.

Sho Madjozi had taken to Twitter to accuse Burna Boy of trying to bully her by ordering for the remix of Stormzy’s “Own It” which features her be taken down. She claimed that Burna Boy did this because he felt threatened by her as they were both nominated for the Best International Act category at the forthcoming 2020 BET awards.

However, Burna Boy has reacted to the news out by shutting down the accusations. He stated that he doesn’t own the song and that the only reason why the remix would be brought down might be because Stormzy’s record label, Atlantic Records probably didn’t grant permission.

Own It is NOT my song. If my voice is on it however it should have been properly cleared.If the remix wasn’t cleared with the label(Atlantic US)it automatically gets flagged. Nothing to do with me personally or any award. Always best to reach out professionally. Congrats on BET’s!Oh and congrats to my brothas for life Dave, hus and stormz who I’ve made LEGENDARY music with! We’re all nominees in the same category but UNITY will always be the real win for us!

Own It is NOT my song.If my voice is on it however it should have been properly cleared.If the remix wasn’t cleared with the label(Atlantic US)it automatically gets flagged. Nothing to do with me personally or any award. Always best to reach out professionally. Congrats on BET’s! — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) June 25, 2020

Oh and congrats to my brothas for life Dave, hus and stormz who I’ve made LEGENDARY music with! We’re all nominees in the same category but UNITY will always be the real win for us! ?? — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) June 25, 2020

