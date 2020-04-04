NCDC has updated cases of the COVID19 virus in Nigeria in a recent tweet today.
The tweet read:
”Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Bauchi and 2 in the FCT.
As at 10:10 pm 4th April there are 214 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-five have been discharged with four deaths”
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!
The post BREAKING: NCDC Confirms New #COVID19 Cases In Abuja And Bauchi appeared first on Breaking Times.