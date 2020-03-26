BREAKING: FG To Release N6.5bn For Coronavirus Emergency Intervention

As the battle against the novel Coronavirus intensifies, the Federal Government is releasing additional N6.5billion as an emergency intervention to the National Centre for Disease Control(NCDC).

This is according to a statement by Mr Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant on new media to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Mr Ahmad the move which was confirmed by Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, is to aid in the fight to curb the spread of the #COVID19 in the country.