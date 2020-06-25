Categories
BBNaija’s Gifty Powers Prays For Donald Trump To Remain President Forever

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers has taken to social media to pray that Donald Trump remains the president of America forever.

The actress has shown herself to be a staunch supporter of America’s leader, Donald Trump.

There are a billion reasons why everyone should love this man.

I don’t know what this world would have been without you🤔.

@cnn or the world might not display the good you do or have done for people, but I know God ”gat” you, sir.

You are a Godsent to the world and I pray for you to remain on seat forever🙏.

YOU’VE EARNED MY VOTE, sir💪.

We love you @realdonaldtrump •”

