ArtMostSphere 4.0 Ends in Grand Style

… thousands of spectators applaud the emergence of new music and DJ star!

The 4th edition of the annual search for talented unsigned artistes and DJs, Artmostsphere, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, drew the curtains for the 30 days Ibom Christmas Village at Unity Park, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The entire media space had hitherto been filled with publicity materials of what is referred to as the biggest talent search/concert in the region, the outcome didn’t fall below expectations, having a gigantic stage and well over 10,000 spectators on the ground and millions worldwide watching online via live stream.

Artmostsphere spiced up and crowned the Christmas village with what could be termed the mother of all nights, rounding off in style the 30 days of operations of the Ibom Christmas Village; a hub for fun and pleasure during the yuletide, hosting series of events to mark ‘Christmas In Akwa Ibom’.

The night took off to a funky ride with the MC, radio legend, Dan Foster at the center of it all. The judges, Keke of Inspiration 105.9 FM, talented guitarist, Fiokee and the veteran Chris Inyang of CRBC fame, with support of the mammoth crowd, carefully watched performances by the seven (7) contestants in both categories, thereafter shortlisting to 3 finalists.

The time for the judges to collate their results was not just suspense-filled but thrilling for the crowd, as music icons of repute, Sir Wilker, Pasto Goody Goody, and Fiokee were on ground to dish out their hit tunes to the audience while awaiting the final announcements of winners.

The new open mic king, Jackson King and winner of the DJ Battle, DJ Daniwhilz won themselves a ticket to stardom and gainful employment of their talents as a source of livelihood. DJ Daniwhilz was presented with a Serato DJ player worth $1,000.

Notable amongst the guests who witnessed the fun-filled night were the Commissioner for Culture & Tourism, Rt. Hon. Orman Esin, who also supervised the process of selection of winners of several gifts in the raffle and other juicy contests to wrap up the Ibom Christmas Village, also present were the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Ekerete Udoh, the Special Assistant to Governor on Public Affairs, Mr. Raphael Edem and his Entertainment counterpart, David Sergeant (Utang Akwa Ibom).

Veteran DJ and the progenitor of ARTMOSTSPHERE, DJ Dollie Popman, who was all smiles with the outcome of the concert and the decision of the judges, reiterated the need to create a platform for budding talents, a gesture he never enjoyed in his time, in his remarks, he reassured the winners of his readiness to invest millions of Naira in their talents and watch it catapult them to fame and stardom.

ARTMOSTPHERE is an initiative curated by Signata Multimedia and inspired by the Dakkada vision of Governor Udom Emmanuel, in its usual tradition, the next edition will hold on January 1, 2021.

By: Nelson NseAbasi

