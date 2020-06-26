Categories
Music

A.I – “Roses” ft. Buju

A.I - Roses Buju

Wake up, smell the Roses….

Talented rapping up and comer A.I. is back with his new single “Roses” featuring rising star Buju. The song is a mesmerizing ode to a woman, a tale of love perfect for any summer.

.

Listen to the song below and look out for A.I.’s debut EP “Live In The Jungle” which is slated to drop in November.

Enjoy!!! ‘Roses


DOWNLOAD MP3

