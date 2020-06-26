Wake up, smell the Roses….

Talented rapping up and comer A.I. is back with his new single “Roses” featuring rising star Buju. The song is a mesmerizing ode to a woman, a tale of love perfect for any summer.

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Listen to the song below and look out for A.I.’s debut EP “Live In The Jungle” which is slated to drop in November.

Enjoy!!! ‘Roses‘



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/A.I.-ROSES-f.-Buju.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post A.I – “Roses” ft. Buju appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

