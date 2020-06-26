Wake up, smell the Roses….
Talented rapping up and comer A.I. is back with his new single “Roses” featuring rising star Buju. The song is a mesmerizing ode to a woman, a tale of love perfect for any summer.
Listen to the song below and look out for A.I.’s debut EP “Live In The Jungle” which is slated to drop in November.
Buy Android phones online at Jumia. Discover the latest collection of smartphones with Android OS at the best prices in Nigeria. Cash on delivery!
Enjoy!!! ‘Roses‘
The post A.I – “Roses” ft. Buju appeared first on tooXclusive.