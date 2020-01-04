Zulum’s model

GIVEN his humble background, Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, was not born with the proverbial silver spoon in his mouth. He was neither born great nor has greatness thrust upon him. He achieved greatness (apologies to Shakespeare). His story: “”From my humble background, I trekked seven km daily to school in Mafa town of Mafa Local Government Area in Borno State, Nigeria and covered same distance to help my father, a peasant farmer in his farm.”

He added: “I paid my secondary education and National Diploma (ND) fees and also sponsored my education”. In order to make ends meet, he worked variously as a taxi driver for about 16 years before he became a professor in 2014. Things were so rough for him that he could not afford to build his own house even as a professor, and when he was appointed Rector of Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, and later commissioner for reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement (RRR)), one of the ministries created during the second term of Governor Kashim Shettima. Indeed, as Governor Shetttima said, one of the reasons he likes Prof Zulum is that, in spite of being in control of billions as commissioner, he neither bought a house nor a personal car. We can go on and on to speak eloquently about this governor that is doing a lot to rewrite the story of Borno State. Perhaps the best gift the people could give him was his election as governor in March, last year, in recognition of his selfless services to them.

Unless Prof Zulum is eventually swayed by the bad influence that has come to represent the banana peel for many people in power, especially in Nigeria, the sky is the limit for him. His rise to his present position could be described as meteoric, from a humble beginning, to a university don, then commissioner and eventually governor. The interesting thing about him is that he has continued to be guided by this humble past, and has not allowed the allures of office to make him forget, as they say, the ‘son of whom he is’.

This indeed, would be the reason he is able to bond with the people. He is able to empathise with them because he once passed through what many of them are now passing through. Indeed, he has come to serve the state at the right time, given the state’s position as the epicenter of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Zulum’s latest exploit was his three-day visit to Gwoza Local Government Area, a former caliphate of Boko Haram in the southern part of the state, where he commissioned several projects and supervised the distribution of 55,000 bags and cartons of food items to more than 16,000 displaced and vulnerable persons. Gwoza is a place dreaded by many prominent persons because of the activities of Boko Haram in the past. If they must go there, they were there on flying visits! Located between parts of Sambisa Forest and Mandara Mountains, the town fell to Boko Haram in 2014 and was indeed the headquarters of the insurgents before the military retook it. This was the place where Governor Zulum spent three days, from Sunday till Tuesday, last week. The governor also visited Pulka and Ngoshe towns during the period.

He donated food items to the displaced and vulnerable people in the local government area on behalf of the state government. These included 10,000 bags of 25kg rice and 10,000 gallons of vegetable oil. The managing director of the Northeast Development Commission, Mohammed Goni Alkali, who was on the governor’s entourage also donated 15,000 bags of processed maize, 15,000 bags of beans, and 5,000 gallons of oil on behalf of the commission. In addition to food, Governor Zulum gave out 20,000 pieces of wrappers and N20 million to thousands of vulnerable persons as part of humanitarian support for restoration of livelihoods in the town. Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume as well as the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ali BukarDalori, amongst many others, were also on the entourage.

In Pulka, the governor commissioned a primary healthcare centre and directed Borno State Rural Water Supply Agency to drill 10 deep aquifer boreholes to address the perennial water problem in the town. His desire to let the displaced persons return to normal life informed his order to Borno State Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement to rebuild additional 750 homes, in addition to the 250 he had earlier assessed the progress of work on them, to be able to accommodate at least 1,000 families at Ngoshe. The governor was also at Government Day Secondary School in Gwoza town, where he directed the ministry of education to rehabilitate the school to facilitate the students’ return.

It is an understatement to say that last month was a busy one for Governor Zulum. He travelled to Kala-Balge, Bama, Konduga and Askira-Uba local government areas and was in all the councils directly involved in the distribution of food items to more than 30,000 displaced and vulnerable citizens. He had earlier toured Monguno, Damasak, Gajiram, Gubio, Dikwa and Ngala, and other areas in the northern and central parts of the state to supervise food distribution, identify community needs, fast track ongoing projects and issue directives for new ones.

In just nine months, Governor Zulum has positively touched the lives of his people in diverse ways. So far, it appears the governor is passionate about governance. His is a story of gubernatorial empathy. To have gone to celebrate with the people in a delicate region, close to enemy territory speaks eloquently to his courage and conviction. Indeed, his trip to Gwoza this time was not the first of such. As commissioner for resettlement, he went to many places in connection with his assignment without security details. We commend his uncommon touch to other governors in particular, and public officials in general.

