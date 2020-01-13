Zulum: we will eradicate thuggery in Borno

THE United Nations Development Programme has endorsed the social protection model introduced by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum in enforcing the ban on political thuggery in Borno State.

The endorsement was disclosed at the Sports Centre in Maiduguri, the state capital, where the governor was special guest at the launch of UNDP’s intervention.

Zulum had in July last year launched a ‘cash for sanitation’ programme through in which 2,862 registered members of “ECOMOG” political thuggery groups were paid N30,000 each for a period of six months while they abandoned thuggery and cleaned the streets to earn a living. The monthly payment ended in December last year. Following the programme, the state government ordered the arrest and prosecution of anyone caught in political thuggery.

Speaking at the relaunch, Zulum said the 2, 862 youths were drawn from the 15 wards in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and six wards of Jere.

The two local government areas had produced the highest population of youths involved in political thuggery since the 2003 governorship elections.

Zulum, who hopes to end the vice, announced that N515 million was spent in making the monthly payments to the youths enrolled in the model of social protection. Payments were made directly to individual accounts make to the youths acquire vocational skills so they can become productive.

UNDP’s representative Yoshiaki Noguchi, said the UN organ will extend the payment by another three months. UNDP will from end of January 2020 pay N30,000 monthly to each of the 2, 862 youths under a “cash for waste” programme. This entails that the youths will have to earn payments through the generation of waste from sanitation as they did under Zulum’s model.

Nogushi also announced that the UNDP, based on apparent recommendation by Zulum, will replicate the programme for youths in Biu and Bama local government areas.

The governor said another batch of youths will be enrolled for the next phase of his determination to end political thuggery in all parts of Borno state.

