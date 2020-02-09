Zulum promotes Igbo teacher

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has promoted an Igbo primary school teacher, Mrs. Obiagelli Mazi, who was in a viral video with him on Friday.

It was gathered that a Grade Level 12 class teacher, Mrs. Mazi, who had an encounter with Governor Zulum at 6:30 am on Friday, has been promoted to an assistant headmistress.

The Executive Chairman, Borno State Universal Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Shettima Kullima, conveyed the promotion notice yesterday after his recommendation was approved by Zulum.

The governor had during an outing at 6:30 am on Friday to assess public institutions, encountered Mrs. Mazi who was already at work waiting for her pupils.

The indigene of Abia State has been teaching for 31 years. Zulum met her at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi 2 Primary School under Jere Local Government Education Authority.

Overwhelmed by her dedication, Zulum commended and rewarded her with a personal cash of N100,000.

He also directed the SUBEB chairman to review her position and recommend her promotion.

Twenty four hours later, the chairman contacted the governor, recommending Obiagelli’s promotion from a class teacher to an assistant headmistress.

He said though the woman was not a graduate, her 31 years teaching experience and commitment coupled with an executive order by the governor earned her the promotion.

