Zoro – “Two” (Remix) ft. Mayorkun

Zoro teamed up with The Mayor Of Lagos- Mayorkun to serve his us a fresh tune for the song “TWO” original produced by Kezyklef.

Indigenous rapper, Zoro remakes his previously heard single “Two” by employing the services of Mayorkun who blessed the record. The Mayor brought in a new vibe, added more pop melody to the ready made buzzing song solely delivered by SwagBag.

“Two” is a love song that talks about spoiling your lover with the best things of life. Seeing her as your better half who deserves whatever you deserve and wish.

As a typical Igbo man, Zoro wants to assure his lover that she deserves whatever he deserves. He sings about doing everything for two from buying cars and even prayers. It is simply a love song that talks about taking care of your woman, wishing her well and spoiling her with love and the good things of life. Any lady that stands by you when you were nothing and motivated you till you made it surely deserves the Best!

Chanel bag or Gucci bag you can have the two. No dey look price tag you can have the Fendi two. Can’t express all the love I have for you lyrically. When the world turned its back on me. You had my back. Set my heart on fire…

It comes in Afrobeat, Hi-Life and Rap genre complimented with a groovy beat.. Listen and Enjoy the audio below while we anticipate the music video



