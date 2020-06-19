Zlatan – “Shomo” ft. Jamopyper, Oberz, Papisnoop

Zlatan Ibile and his label members Jamopyper, Oberz and Papisnoop teamed up once again to deliver this melodious tune titled “Shomo”, produced by P.Prime. Another Jam!

“Shomo” is a brand new track by Zanku World President, Zlatan featuring his ZZTW soldiers- Jamopyper, Oberz and Papisnoop off the new body of work ‘Road To CDK‘ released today 19th June, 2020 by Zanku Records.

While announcing this new body of work, Zlatan shared; “We would all agree that this pandemic period of #CoronaVirus has had a great impact on our work, creativity and lifestyle in general but it has nevertheless made 2020 a great year for me. Not only has it been about my self discovery alone but most importantly a rare chance to join forces with esteemed talents @papisnoopgohard, @oberz_official, @iam_jamopyper to show the world more of what they are made of.

With my anticipated album on the way, #CDKTheAlbum, it gives me joy to have worked on an aditional body of work from the abundance of folders we have in stock with these amazing talents despite the #lockdown.

Nothing beats the team work involved in making this a success for the real supporters of Zlatan from Day 1. Respect to the producers who cooked it all up @mansajabulani, @p.priime, @its_bigdre.“

“Shomo” is a follow up to their first joint ‘Unripe Pawpaw‘ which is still buzzing on the street and disturbing music charts. The song talks about always giving life more chances, creating more rooms for other opportunities and not letting a failure/problem shapen one or be the reason to end a live.

