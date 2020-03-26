Zlatan Says He Prefers Girls Who Live With Their Parents To Independent Girls

Sensational singer, Zlatan has finally shared with his fans what he wants in a lady.

Taking to his Twitter page, the singer revealed that he likes ladies who still stay under their patents roof to the ones that stay at alone- the independent ones. The “Zanku” crooner stated the pros and cons of his preferred taste. According to him, such ladies are easy to control but they are not allowed to go out. He added that they would not be allowed to play around especially in this quarantine period.

He wrote: I prefer girls that still stay under their parent’s roof than the ones that are independent…. to control those ones Dey hard like bike wey the gear get fault. The bad side now be say quarantine now no go allow them play mummy and daddy with person F

