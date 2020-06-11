ZINOBOY DEBUTS WITH AFRICAN WOMAN, ALONGSIDE VIRAL VISUAL
A Delta state born (Olomoro Town, Isoko L.G.A), Zinoboy grew up with music tied to his early childhood as he joined a choir at the age of ten; over a decade later, he honed his skills in deft arrangement and songwriting abilities as he trades within the Afro-Pop music genre. Real name, Ewomazino Ernest Frank, the twenty-four year old undergraduate is set to make his mark on the Nigerian music industry scene and beyond as he currently is the front-man for Mum Entertainment with quite a number of singles in his portfolio.
Zinoboy is set to release a new single along with a viral visual directed by Kwart Films titled “African Woman,” a song which praises and adores African ladies in all of their glory; with a head-bopping instrumentation crafted by Magic City Music Group’s very own artiste/producer, Frankie Free, this new single marks his debut on to the Nigerian music scene and also, a taste of what’s to come.
You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!
ENJOY!!!
Purchase “Zinoboy – African Woman (prod. by Frankie Free)” via Digital Stores
Watch African Woman viral video below
CONNECT WITH “Zinoboy“
Instagram: zinoboy1122
The post Zinoboy – “African Woman” (Audio + Viral Video) appeared first on tooXclusive.