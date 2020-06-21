Zidane Has Enjoyed A Perfect Real Madrid Since The Restart

Real Madrid will be aiming to go top of LaLiga Santander on Sunday evening, just three games after restarting their 2019/20 season.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have won each of their two games so far and with Barcelona having dropped points at Sevilla, Los Blancos have the chance to take top spot by going level on points with the Catalans.

A complete squad

Zidane has Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard back, vitally, while even James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale are also fit again.

Asensio’s importance has already been proven as he scored with his first touch in 11 months and Hazard has proven to be in good shape and form.

Karim Benzema is back

Although they beat Eibar, the big test came against Valencia at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Benzema scored what could be the goal of the season in an all-round impressive performance and Asensio got his goal as well.

Madrid have had two perfect results already and they’ll be aiming for a third when they visit Real Sociedad.

source:- allfootballapp

