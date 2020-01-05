Zamfara reflects twisted federalism

By Idowu Akinlotan

ZAMFARA State’s long night of squalor and violence is unlikely to end anytime soon. Its former governor, Abdulaziz Yari, was accused of profligacy, ineptitude and dereliction of duty. Not only did he abandon the state when he was in office, junketing all over the world and Abuja rather than staying back home to govern his state, he was also accused of misgoverning the state to the point of indirectly provoking banditry and mass murder. Poverty was reported to be rampant, and alienation quite acute and unremitting. Even though he claimed some months ago to have left the state a surplus, his maladministration, according to his accusers, virtually fostered anarchy. His responses to major health crises, such as lead poisoning and meningitis, were pedestrian and negligent, even managing in the process to confuse simple scientific facts with the blowsy delusions of his personal creed. He was so inadequate as a leader that many media organisations tagged him, bar the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, as the worst governor in Nigeria.

But he belonged to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Due to incompetence and inexplicable hubris, his party forfeited the governorship, and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) simply walked into the governorship office, almost on a platter of gold. Both the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal had declared that the APC did not hold a valid primary in the state for the March 2019 governorship election, thereby voiding the victory of the APC candidate, Muktar Idris. The PDP candidate had secured less than 200,000 votes to the APC’s more than 530,000 votes in the March poll, though the APC candidate was only cleared to contest the election less than 24 hours to the poll. Enter Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the new governor. After accusing the APC, which had ruled the state for eight years before him, of causing Zamfara’s “total Failure”, the inspired Mr Matawalle promised to turn the state from “penury to El Dorado”.

What kind of El Dorado he had in mind is only now beginning to appear in silhouette, critics sneer. Reports quoted the Secretary to the State Government, Bala Bello, as listing some baffling projects to which the state would commit a lot of funds in the current fiscal year. Defending the budget before the State House of Assembly, Mr Bello astonishingly announced that about N7bn would be spent to build a befitting Government House for the state because the old one was neither adequate nor built for purpose. Said he: “You know our current government house is the Gusau local government secretariat during the old Sokoto State. It was used as a temporary government house when the State was created in 1996. We need a modern government house to fit into the league of modern states in the country. We also considered getting a new government house to take care of the shortage of government offices. When the project is completed, the current government house would be converted to a Secretariat.”

Additional reports suggested that the state would also be committing about N1.1bn to build a new Hajj camp, and N1bn to renovate some emirs’ palaces. If Zamfarans expected a substantial difference in governance philosophies between the former governor and the current governor, it is either they dreamt too much or they hoped too little. With such a curious listing of priorities, it is hard to understand how penury would be obviated in the state, and El Dorado birthed. But perhaps the ordinary Zamfaran approves these peculiar projects designed to cost them so dearly. If so, it is a further illustration of the perverse federalism imposed on Nigeria by the military when the independence constitution was tragically overthrown in 1966.

If Zamfara, which is the first state to impose official Sharia in Nigeria, made its own money through the hard sweat of Zamafarans — and there is no indication that it can’t — it is doubtful whether they would splurge such an amount on costly and needless projects. Nigeria is ruined by a unitary constitution masquerading as a federal constitution. Like Zamfara, there are many states which have enunciated ruinous schemes and policies because at the end of every month, despite their tardiness, laziness and ineptitude, they would file to Abuja to collect cheap money as their share from the federal allocation. No economic and governmental policy has been so extortionate, disruptive and catastrophic as the so-called monthly allocation from the so-called federal pool. It is indeed a system that is simply unsustainable in the long run.

Zamfara, like most other unviable states, shows why the country urgently needs to redraw its political map, rejig its constitution, and proactively deal with the terrible and apocalyptic crises looming on the horizon. Nigeria’s population is growing at a rate exceeding economic growth, more youths are falling into unemployment and have become restive and violent, and the political class has run out of options and ideas on how to deal with banditry and insurgency, not to talk of how to reverse myriads of Nigeria’s declining social and economic indicators. The situation is dire, but the leaders are burying their heads in the sand. Zamfara, Katsina and a few other states sometime ago unwisely paid bandits to keep the peace, thereby rewarding crime and even justifying the nonsensical measure; now that peace has been sundered again because the states could not keep on dolling out scarce state money, they are at a loss how to stanch the flow of blood. And in the face of desertification, shrinking Lake Chad, and other symptoms of economic crisis, all of which have attracted responses not commensurate with the dangers they pose, it is uncertain how long the country can keep up the foolish pretences.

It is not only time to politically restructure, it is even more urgent to practice economic federalism. The laziness, irresponsibility, and lack of imagination and ingenuity of the states are a culture leading Nigeria down the red gullet of catastrophe. It is hard to understand why Zamfara and other poster children of social and economic chaos do not impress it on the minds of Nigerian leaders that they and the country are running out of time. Nigeria may ignore the dire predictions of organisations like the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which warns of an impending explosion, and they may also belittle the warnings of other patriots whose shrill cries have been equated with treason, but increasingly Nigerians are beginning to fear that the auguries might culminate in a frightful conflagration. It is a mystery that Nigerian politicians and leaders fail to see what so many people have already begun to perceive with dreadful unease.

If Zamfara is incurably insensitive to the implications of the needless expenditure it has embarked upon, particularly the opportunity cost of spending over nine billion naira on projects that will drill a hole in the state’s finances, it is because like many states, it relies almost exclusively on free money. In the name of God, it is time to halt this lunatic binge. For all their grandstanding, however, this NASS is unlikely to look in that critical direction in order to amend the constitution and reengineer and reposition the country; but it is important more than ever for states to sensibly and assiduously deploy their local resources to raise their own funds for development, and more importantly to cut their coat according to their cloth.

Once state finances are reengineered through a restructured constitution, state governments will be forced to determine whether it makes sense in the face of an angry and hungry populace to have dozens of local governments or not — and even keep campaigning for more — or build fancy Government Houses, underwrite pilgrimages, ban or stigmatise certain economic activities, and create unconstitutional social systems inimical to investment, peace and stability. Spoilt rotten by an iniquitous revenue allocation system, states have become reckless, unrepentant, profligate and corrupt. If changes are not implemented soon, time will catch up with the country and ruin it. Nigeria and its states can’t have their cake and eat it.

