Yung6ix – “You Don See Am” ft. Erigga, Payper Corleone, Dr Barz

Yung6ix, Erigga, Payper Corleone and Dr Barz joins forces for the culture to deliver this smashing Rap record titled “You Don See Am”.

Yung6ix, Erigga – “You Don See Am“… African Rap star Yung6ix is about to release his 3rd studio album titled “Introduction To Trapfro” with features from Peruzzi, Dammy Krane, Sinzu, Charass, Erigga, Payper Corleone, Dr Barz and Disally. This new release is the lead single off the forthcoming project.

‘You Don See Am‘ produced by Geez Beatz is a smashing Hip-pop track with great Bars, Flows and punchlines. Each rapper delivered dope verses and gave us lovely wordplays… Listen!!!

Yung6ix while dishing out this record shared; ‘A taste of the Introduction to Trapfro album for my loyal Trapfro fans who love hip-hop. Bring you the first of its kind, an all-star studded trap anthem from South- South Nigeria. Enjoy and share. Album drops June 5Th‘

