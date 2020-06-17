Yung Blord X Diamo X Yano – “B4”

The trio collaboration (B4) comes from the camps of RNC (Blord) , MBG MUSIC (Diamo) and Pepe Records (Yano) … The massive hip hop tune is the first single off the joint EP Yung Blord & Diamo would be releasing in the coming months.
“B4” is a banging hip hop tune, its a fresh blend of “Afro” feel and “rap” on the “grime” popping beat … Song is hot ??
Song mixed and mastered by MBG MUSIC in-house producer Yo-Bruz would be receive your thumbs up. Enjoy below
